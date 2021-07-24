Denver police giving out gift cards to auto store, instead of tickets, to drivers with broken taillights

U.S. and World

by: Alex Rose,

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are trying to promote motorist safety around the Mile High City, and they believe a new program will do just that.

The police department will now be handing out $25 gift cards — in certain situations — where someone is pulled over for a broken headlight or taillight, instead of writing up a ticket.

This is thanks to a partnership with Advance Auto Parts, which supplied the department with these gift cards.

“Working together is how we create stronger communities, and stronger communities are safer communities,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said during the announcement.

It’s unclear how long the program will last, but the Advance Auto Parts gift cards are limited. As noted in a tweet from the department, officers were provided with a total of 100 gift cards to dole out to recipients with “minor vehicle safety issues.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court holds first 'Advocacy Open House'

Extreme weather across the nation

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Anonymous complaint filed against Land of Illusion waterpark same day as teen's death

SR 235 at SR 29 reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

Ronnie Oneal Sentenced by Hillsborough County judge

More News