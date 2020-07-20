Dental offices adapt to coronavirus

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) Dental offices across the country are back open, but it’s far from business as usual. 

Temperature checks, face shields and new sanitizing measures are just some of the changes put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re working with one of the dirtiest orifices in the body, if not the dirtiest,” notes Dr. Phil Cai.
  
According to the American Dental Association about 97 percent of dental practices nationwide are back open in some capacity.

The association has released new recommendations advising patient be prescreened, additional protective gear for patients and staff and, when possible, the use of hand tools that don’t generate aerosol spray.

They’re encouraging patients to return, saying those who delay procedures, or even cleanings where many issues are first detected, could face greater problems later. 
  
“In some instances, having an infection in your mouth can actually up your risks of developing serious illnesses like diabetes, or even a brain infection that can lead to death,” explains Dr. Sally Cram. “So not something you want to mess around with.”
 
Dentists also say routine brushing and flossing at home is more important than ever, especially if a second wave forces the closure of practices once again.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS