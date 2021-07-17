Dental office worker accused of stealing $22K, pulling 13 teeth from patient

U.S. and World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Nexstar file photo

(NEXSTAR) – Sheriff’s detectives arrested a dental office employee who they say burglarized a Nevada dental office and later admitted to extracting 13 teeth from a single patient, despite not having a license for the procedure.

The 42-year-old woman faces multiple felonies after she allegedly broke into the Sun Valley business and made off with $22,861 in cash and checks, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested the suspect Wednesday after an investigation that began May 3 when officers responded to an after-hours alarm call and found the office door ajar and a back window broken. The only thing missing, investigators say, was the money.

The woman, who ultimately became a person of interest in the break-in and theft, admitted to detectives and “multiple people” that she had also performed 13 tooth extractions on a single patient at an earlier time, according to a news release Thursday. She allegedly used anesthetic that had been disposed of by the dental office.

The woman now faces felony counts of performing surgery without a license; burglary of a business, second (or more) offense; grand larceny greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; and violation of probation. She was also arrested on one gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

COVID-19 cases climbing in Ohio

NFL introducing new measures to highlight social justice this fall

Jack-knifed semi closes I-75 N near Main St. in Dayton

Wildfires so far in 2021 are 15x bigger than last year

Judge blocks new applications to DACA program

Ohio restaurant industry pushing Congress to replenish Restaurant Revitalization Fund

More News