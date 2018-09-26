Delta briefly grounds U.S. flights due to 'technology issue'

U.S. & World

Posted: Sep 25, 2018 09:25 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 09:39 PM EDT

ATLANTA (WDTN) - Passengers traveling with Delta airlines experienced more frustration than usual during their flying experience Tuesday night.

The airline issued a Delta groundstop around 8:30 pm, citing a technology issue impacting some of their systems. 

For a brief period, booking, check-in, and flight statuses were unavailable on Delta's website and their app reportedly stopped working as well.

IT systems were restored around 9:20 pm, according to a statement on the company's website.

The statement read, in part, "During the technology issue, Delta issued a mainline groundstop in the U.S. until systems could be brought back up. There was no disruption or safety impact on any Delta flights in the air." 

 

