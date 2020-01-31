Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Delta ditching uniforms employees call ‘toxic’

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines says it plans to replace the uniforms that hundreds of its employees complain are causing health problems.

Employees, mostly flight attendants, have filed a federal lawsuit against Lands’ End, the company that makes the uniforms.

They say they’ve experienced a variety of health problems since Delta introduced the uniforms in May of 2018 including vocal cord dysfunction, breathing difficulties, skin blisters and rashes, blurred vision, nosebleeds, ringing ears, migraine headaches and fatigue.

Delta says tests showed the uniforms were safe.

But the lawsuit challenges claims the employees’ own tests found chemicals and heavy metals in the material that were far above industry safety standards.

Delta says it hopes the new permanent uniforms will be in place by late 2021.

Lands’ End refused to comment on the lawsuit.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS