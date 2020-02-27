Defense budget’s effect on NASIC

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Defense Secretary Mark Esper testified to the House Armed Services Committee about next year’s military budget, saying it will fall short of the Pentagon’s needs.

Committee member and local congressman Mike Turner asked how the NASIC program at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base may be impacted by the new Space Force.

“I did have a great visit to NASIC, they do exceptional work. As we look forward to how we organize the Space Force, obviously, you’re not looking for duplications and I don’t want to break something that’s working,” Esper said. “I’ll take it back and make sure that works into all the calculations.”

Under this year’s budget, $182,000 was included to expand NASIC, which focuses on technology development and national security.