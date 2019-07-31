Democrats debate border crossing proposals

Workers get the stage ready for the Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

9:05 p.m.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke is standing by his refusal to call for decriminalizing crossing the U.S.-Mexico border by undocumented migrants, saying he will instead overhaul immigration policy enough that “I expect people who come here to follow our laws.”

O’Rourke says that if he is elected president, he will protect those seeking U.S. asylum and people brought to the country illegally as children.

Other presidential candidates are calling for full decriminalization. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says current laws have given President Donald Trump “the power to break families apart” at the border.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he doesn’t consider women and children who walked thousands of miles criminals, and says Trump has demonized all immigrants.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says decriminalizing may “play into Donald Trump’s hands.”

8:55 p.m.

The latest Democratic presidential debate has opened with a lengthy argument over the variety of health care proposals that have become a sticking point between centrists and progressives.

Sen. Bernie Sanders began what became a series of exchanges among all 10 candidates on stage in Detroit by telling former Rep. John Delaney “you’re wrong” over a previous characterization of his “Medicare for All” proposal. Delaney had referred to the plan as “political suicide.”

Universal health coverage has been a cornerstone of both of Sanders’ presidential campaigns. He noted that countries like Canada have lower health care costs.

Challenged by Rep. Tim Ryan on a point, Sanders retorted, “I wrote the damn bill.”

President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have cast the Democrats’ reform plans as extreme.

8:35 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidates are wasting no time revealing the fault lines between progressives and moderates as they open Tuesday’s debate.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are using their opening statements to hammer an economic and political system they say is rigged for the wealthy and corporations.

Warren warns that Democrats can’t solve problems with “small ideas and spinelessness.”

Sanders notes that half of U.S. households “are living paycheck to paycheck.”

But several other candidates are taking veiled shots at the two leading progressives for liberal proposals like single-payer healthcare.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock knocks “wish-list economics.” Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says Democrats can solve problems without “expansion” of government.

8 p.m.

The first heat of the Democrats’ second round of presidential primary debates is underway in Detroit.

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are at center stage. That gives voters on the party’s left flank a chance to size up the two leading progressives in their first head-to-head matchup.

In the June debates, Warren was matched up against several trailing candidates, with Sanders and the other leading candidates debating on the second night.

Warren and Sanders are joined by several more moderate candidates who are looking to break out.

Among them is Montana Gov. Steve Bullock. He will be getting his first debate opportunity after failing to qualify for the June events.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris headline debate Wednesday night’s debate.

