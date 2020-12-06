Deadline approaching for farmers to apply for USDA food assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C (WDTN) – The deadline for farmers and ranchers to apply for the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) is Friday, Dec. 11.
The program provides direct financial relief to producers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. An average adjusted gross income of less than $900,000 is needed to be eligible, according to the department.
For more information or to apply, visit www.farmers.gov/cfap.
