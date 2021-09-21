Dead body found at Alabama golf course

by: Drew Taylor, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday morning, a body was found in a water hazard on the golf course of an Alabama country club.

According to the Cullman County Coroner’s Office, the body of John Anthony Clark, 51, of Cullman was found at approximately 8 a.m. Monday in a pond at Terri Pines Country Club in Cullman.

Clark was known in the area for getting golf balls out of the pond, according to Sgt. Adam Clark of the Cullman Police Department. In fact, the sergeant said he was found with a golf ball in his hand.

“We’re pretty sure it’s going to be ruled as an accidental drowning,” Clark said.

According to police, Clark went missing Friday.

“He went out there one evening and never came back,” said the sergeant.

Police continued to investigate Clark’s death Monday.

