DEA issues warning over counterfeit prescription pills

DETROIT (WDTN) – Crisis is at the border. The Drug Enforcement Administration sent out a message to Americans educating them on deadly counterfeit pills and the problems the harming effects they have on people.

It was observed that these counterfeit pills contain fentanyl and are coming from Mexican drug cartels being sent out throughout Northern America. 

“Capitalizing on the opioid epidemic and prescription drug abuse in the United States, drug trafficking organizations are now sending counterfeit pills made with fentanyl in bulk to the United States for​ distribution,” said DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. “Counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl​ and fentanyl-laced heroin are responsible for thousands of opioid-related deaths in the United States​ each year.”

It can be hard to recognize if a pill has been laced, so one must take precautions. 

“Their poisonous pills are made so well, it takes a chemist to determine if a pill is laced with fentanyl or not. What one may​ think is a legal and​ pharmacy-produced pill, can actually be a lethal dose of fentanyl,” said DEA​ Field Division Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin.

The DEA found that 27 percent of tablets tested between January and March 2019 contained possible lethal doses of fentanyl. 

The lethal dose of fentanyl is predicted to be about two milligrams but depends on a person’s size, tolerance, and amount of fentanyl they have previously used. 

