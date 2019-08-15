Dave Chappelle’s fifth Netflix comedy special on the way

(CNN) – Dave Chappelle is returning to Netflix. Thursday, the streaming service released a teaser for his new stand-up special.

The program will be titled “Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones.”

It will be Chappelle’s fifth special with Netflix in the past two years.

That’s two more specials than the comedian first signed to release for Netflix back in 2016. Thursday’s teaser does not reveal any of the stand-up routines from the new program.

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones” is set to debut on August 26.

