Dave Chappelle to be honored with Mark Twain Prize

(CNN) – The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will honor comedian Dave Chappelle this weekend.

Chappelle is set to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The award recognizes people who have had an impact on American society in the same vein as the 19th-century author.

Several celebrities will be on hand to salute Chappelle including other comedians like Tiffany Haddish, Trevor Noah and John Stewart.

The Mark Twain Prize is considered to be a high accolade in comedy.

Chappelle will receive the award this Sunday.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.