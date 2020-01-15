Dave Chappelle endorses Andrew Yang for president

(CNN) – Andrew Yang is getting some serious star power to back him up. Comedian Dave Chappelle announced his endorsement of the presidential candidate Tuesday.

It comes hours before the final debate among democratic hopefuls before the Iowa caucuses.

Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids. 🙏👍 pic.twitter.com/HGznFG00kr — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 14, 2020

Yang did not raise enough money to participate in that debate.

Chappelle joins actor and singer Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, in supporting the New York entrepreneur.

The celebrated comedian will perform two shows to benefit Yang’s campaign later this month in the early primary state of South Carolina.

Ken Jeong, who is best known as Leslie Chow from “The Hangover” movies, is also endorsing Yang.

