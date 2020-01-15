(CNN) – Andrew Yang is getting some serious star power to back him up. Comedian Dave Chappelle announced his endorsement of the presidential candidate Tuesday.
It comes hours before the final debate among democratic hopefuls before the Iowa caucuses.
Yang did not raise enough money to participate in that debate.
Chappelle joins actor and singer Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, in supporting the New York entrepreneur.
The celebrated comedian will perform two shows to benefit Yang’s campaign later this month in the early primary state of South Carolina.
Ken Jeong, who is best known as Leslie Chow from “The Hangover” movies, is also endorsing Yang.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Sentencing delayed in case of former OSP trooper
- Dave Chappelle endorses Andrew Yang for president
- Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect at large
- Late former president George H.W. Bush, first lady Barbara to get commemorative gold coins
- Red Sox, Alex Cora ‘mutually’ part ways amid sign-stealing scandal