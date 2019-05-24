Dashcam shows Ohio police cruiser crash

(WKYC) A Parma, Ohio police officer was taken to the hospital after his cruiser struck another vehicle Thursday morning.

The crash was captured by the officer's dashboard camera.

Authorities say the officer was responding to a reported robbery when another car pulled out attempting to make a left turn.

The cruiser then hit the car before colliding with a telephone pole.

The officer was taken to Parma Hospital, while an 18-year-old civilian who was in the cruiser participating in a ride-along was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

