SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (WJW) – Heart-stopping video from police in New Jersey shows a dad dropping his toddler out of the window of a burning building and into the arms of police officers.

It happened in South Brunswick on Monday.

First responders saw a man sticking his head out of a second-floor window from an apartment that was on fire.

Police body camera of the incident shows first responders urging the dad to drop the baby down to them.

The dad drops the baby feet first and then jumped from the second floor and into the bushes.

The dad, the baby and a firefighter were all treated for minor injuries.

About 50 people were displaced by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.