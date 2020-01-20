1  of  2
Breaking News
Ramp from I-75 NB to US-35 shut down due to crash Man arrested in connection with body found in Kettering dumpster
Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now

Dad assaults son’s opponent during wrestling match

U.S. & World

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(WCNC)  A high school wrestling match in Kannapolis, North Carolina ended Saturday when a father charged a student wrestler while the match was going on. 

Video shows other parents rushing in to break up the incident. 

The woman who shot the video said the man’s son was wrestling the student he charged. 

Kannapolis Police identified the man as Barry Lee Jones of Harrisburg. He was arrested on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct. 

The student he assaulted attends Southeast Guilford High School. Police said the student was not hurt during the incident. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS