D.C. Mayor: Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ depleted D.C. security budget

President Donald Trump speaks during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – President Donald Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ celebration on July 4 depleted Washington D.C.’s security budget, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

According to Bowser, the event and protests surrounding it cost the D.C. government roughly $1.7 million.

The mayor stated in a letter to the president that the Emergency Planning and Security Fund will be depleted before the end of the 2019 fiscal year. She added that the fund will be more than $6 million over budget.

Bowser said she wants the Trump administration to fully reimburse the fund.

The Washington Post first reported Bowser’s letter to Trump.

Trump’s July 4 celebration was unprecedented, featuring military flyovers, tanks, and music. The scope of the celebration drew criticism for the exorbitant cost.

