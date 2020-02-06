Cyber-criminals using coronavirus scare to steal personal data

(CNN) – Cyber-criminals are using the global coronavirus scare to try to steal your personal data. Experts warn hackers are using the outbreak as bait to launch phishing scams, and deliver malicious spam and malware.

Coronavirus has alarm bells ringing and scammers are hoping they’ll be able to gain access to your personal data as you search for information about the illness.

“Not only your name. Address, your age, they can get your bank account a lot of times very easily and then get the money from there,” said Cathy Robertson with Logistics Trends & Insights LLC.

The Better Business Bureau is warning about emails and websites promising tips and helpful products but actually seeking to steal your private data.

The BBB says cyber criminals may be trying to trick you to click on malicious links and open files. Experts say this may include emails and posts promoting awareness and prevention tips and fake information about cases in your neighborhood.

“Anything unusual, don’t open it. Delete it. Immediately,” said Robertson.

Experts say that’s the number one tip to keep scammers at bay.

“Who is sending this email to you? If you’re not sure who they are, don’t open it because a lot of times there’s attachments to these emails and that’s where the virus or the attack is.”

Number Two: Ignore online offers for vaccinations.

Number Three: Make sure the anti-malware and anti-virus software on your computer is up to date.

Cyber-security experts say fake phishing scams are not new. Experts say hackers are tapping into the fear and urgency linked to global issues or natural disasters, and use that as bait to target you.