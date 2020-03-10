CVS waives delivery fees in light of coronavirus outbreak

(NBC) – CVS pharmacy has announced it will waive delivery fees in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
CVS Health made the announcement Monday, as the CDC starts encouraging people at higher risk for Covid-19 complications to stay at home as much as possible
It’s just one of several steps CVS Health is taking to respond to the outbreak.
CVS-owned Aetna insurance will waive early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications for all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark.
