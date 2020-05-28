CVS Pharmacy to test self-driving delivery vehicle

(NBC) – CVS Pharmacy is planning to start delivering prescriptions with a self-driving vehicle.

The pilot program is set to launch next month in Houston.

The healthcare company has partnered with Nuro, a company that’s been developing autonomous driving technology.

Delivery will be free to customers for orders through CVS’s website or the CVS Pharmacy app.

Nuro will start with a modified Toyota Prius, equipped with self-driving technology before transitioning to a self-driving delivery vehicle called R2 in the coming months.