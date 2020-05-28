(NBC) – CVS Pharmacy is planning to start delivering prescriptions with a self-driving vehicle.
The pilot program is set to launch next month in Houston.
The healthcare company has partnered with Nuro, a company that’s been developing autonomous driving technology.
Delivery will be free to customers for orders through CVS’s website or the CVS Pharmacy app.
Nuro will start with a modified Toyota Prius, equipped with self-driving technology before transitioning to a self-driving delivery vehicle called R2 in the coming months.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- CVS Pharmacy to test self-driving delivery vehicle
- Ohio expands coronavirus testing criteria to include any person with symptoms
- Outdoor visitation allowed at assisted living facilities, some intermediate care facilities starting June 8
- Democrats pull surveillance bill after Trump veto threat
- Batman signaled to save world during COVID-19 pandemic