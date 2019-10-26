CVS expands Drug Disposal Program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – CVS is expanding its Safe Medication Disposal program by installing drop-off kiosks in pharmacies that don’t already have them.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says it’s another step in fighting the opioid crisis.

“One of the issues that we’ve had with the opioid epidemic in our community is just the sheer number of unwanted pills that are in peoples’ cabinets and their bathrooms. So we’re really grateful that CVS is putting together these sites,” she said.

Mayor Whaley also urged residents to sort through their medicine cabinets every year to see what they no longer need.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.