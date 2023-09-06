HEBRON, Ky. (WDTN) — If you plan on traveling in or out of northern Kentucky on Friday, you will likely see a large first responder presence.

On Friday, Sept. 8, a “large-scale emergency exercise” will be happening at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). Hundreds of first responders and volunteers from around the community are expected to participate in the exercise on the north end of the airport campus.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires an exercise every three years.

Since the exercise is just a drill, you should not panic if you see a large presence of first responders at or around the airport on Friday.