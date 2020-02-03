Customer says she found razor blade in shoes at Alabama Walmart

Live Now
by: WKRG

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Walmart customer says she got a surprise Saturday when shopping at the Daphne store. She tells News 5 she found a razor blade inside of a pair of shoes she was looking to purchase.

The customer says when she reached down she didn’t notice the razor blade at first, but she is glad she saw it in time before she was cut.

She says she notified a store employee who then notified a manager on duty. She says she did not file a police report over the weekend because she wasn’t injured.

We checked with Daphne Police to find out if they’ve had any similar incidents reported and they say this is the first they’ve heard of something like this.

News 5 has reached out to Walmart for comment.

