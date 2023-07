DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One lucky person could become a multi-millionaire by the end of Wednesday.

There was not a winner in Monday evening’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot for the lottery game has grown to $546 million with a cash option of $282 million.

Back in April was the last time someone won the game’s jackpot, which was sold in Ohio.

Interested Ohioans looking to purchase a ticket have until 10:00 p.m. to do so. The drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m.