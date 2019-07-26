Cryotherapy: A new treatment for pain relief

(NBC News/SNN) – There’s a new therapy that is gaining popularity as a way to treat everything from back pain to migraines.

Cryotherapy replaces a physical therapy appointment with three minutes of shiver.

The service offered at hydr8, a wellness center, CEO Fernando Vega says all started in 2015 with a healthcare management grad school thesis on IV therapy.

“If you’re trying to be fit and healthy and working out, you have to recover correctly,” Vega said.

According to Christina Cosner, an occupational therapy assistant, “all of the blood from your extremities, your arms and your legs, rushes to your core to keep all of your organs warm.

So why endure this chamber of chill?

“It’s going to help with soreness, for our athletes or people who work out, have arthritis or joint pain,” Cosner said.

It also boosts melatonin levels for a good night’s sleep and seratonin for instant full body rejuvenation.

It can also be used as a tool for fat loss, expanding the fat cells, which leads to crystallization, which the lymphatic system will destroy.

