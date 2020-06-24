Crowds attack Wisconsin state senator, tear down statues

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues and attacked a state senator amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who was at a restaurant with a megaphone and a baseball bat.
Video released by the Madison Police Department shows the man talking through the megaphone Tuesday while walking near the restaurant’s outdoor patio. He goes inside and says he’s “disturbing” the restaurant.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that late Tuesday Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter was assaulted after taking a photo of protesters.
Statues of Wisconsin’s motto “Forward” and of Col. Hans Christian Heg were dragged away from the statehouse.
The unrest followed weeks of mostly peaceful protests of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
