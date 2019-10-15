Crews rescue 190 lb. dog exhausted after hike

(NBC) – Man’s best friend made some new BFF’s on a Utah mountain over the weekend.
Floyd needed rescuing after he was injured while hiking with his human in Salt Lake County Sunday.
It was all hands on deck to reach, then carry, the 190 pound, 3-year-old mastiff two miles down to safety.
Those hands belong to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members, who shot and shared this video.
They say Floyd was a good boy and happy to be rescued.
