Credit card interest rates could fall

(CNN) – For the second time in two months, the Federal Reserve is lowering interest rates. The impact on your wallet will depend on if you are looking to borrow money or increase your savings.

“Today we decided to lower interest rates. We did this to help keep the American economy strong,” said Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

The announcement still leaves federal interest rates well above where they were just a few years ago.

“What we think we’re facing here is a situation that can be addressed with moderate changes,” Powell said.

Here is how the cut will impact your bottom line:

Credit card companies typically mirror the Fed, so chances are the interest rate you pay could fall but not as soon as you think.

Credit card agreements usually allow companies to use the highest rate from the previous 60 days.

You might see similar decreases on car loan rates.

The impact on your monthly mortgage payment depends on your type of plan. A fixed-rate mortgage is just as it sounds, fixed, so no change there. Payments on an adjustable-rate mortgage will likely drop.

Finally, don’t expect to see your savings account fatten.

You’ll be earning less interest on the money you’ve got stashed.

As for what the future holds?

“If in fact the economy weakens more, then we are prepared to be aggressive,” said Powell.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.