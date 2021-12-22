RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) – A 46-year-old Indiana man has died after he was hit by a car on Tuesday, December 21.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Charles Stephenson was driving a Tao scooter on US 27 South when he was hit from behind by another driver in a blue Chevrolet Equinox.

The driver of the Chevrolet told police she did not see Stephenson. However, a witness said the lights on Stephenson’s scooter were functioning before he was hit.

Stephenson was taken to Reid Health hospital where he later died of his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation, however, there is no indication that the other driver was impaired in any way.