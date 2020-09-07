COVID worries amid Labor Day travel

(CNN) – TSA is reporting record air travel for the pandemic era as Americans are soaking up the last of summer this Labor Day weekend. But as holiday revelers gathered in large crowds on beaches and at parties, health experts worry this weekend could result in a coronavirus surge.

As summer winds down, air travel is taking off. The Transportation Security Administration processed nearly one million passengers Friday. That number marks a high point by pandemic-era standards but is still dramatically lower than the 2.2 million travelers who hit the skies a year ago.

Airlines are going the extra mile to make passengers feel safe.

“They really have enhanced the sanitization of aircraft between flights, and the ventilation systems on the aircraft, it’s probably better air that you’re breathing in the supermarket,” said Kevin Dillon, Executive Director of the CT Airport Authority.

Despite warnings from health officials, Labor Day weekend brought parties and crowds.

In San Francisco, a parking lot near Ocean Beach closed after around 1,000 people flooded the area for a virtual celebration of the famed festival “Burning Man.”

From California to Georgia, sunbathers hit the sand.

Health officials say fall could usher in a new wave of coronavirus cases.

As experts watch the photos and videos from Labor Day, they hope soaking up the last of summer doesn’t lead to spikes in viral spread.

“People’s willingness to comply with the simple things we know can reduce spread is going to start to fray as we head into the fall and the winter. And that’s another challenge, trying to keep up our vigilance,” said former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.