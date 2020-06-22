(NBC News) – The COVID-19 crisis has forced some businesses to charge customers more to cover the extra costs of doing business.
Some customers say they understand the need for price increases, but not everyone is buying into it.
Hair salons, dental practices and even golf courses are among the businesses tacking on a surcharge to make up for extra costs related to the pandemic.
Some retail analysts say it could backfire.
“I think a lot of businesses are going to run into hot water with their customers when they add these surcharges, a lot of times it’s a surprise, it feels like a gotcha,“ says BankRate.com’s Ted Rossman.
The travel industry, already notorious for surcharges, is expected to join in.
Many businesses say they have no choice and promise to drop surcharges as soon as they can.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- COVID-19 surcharges spark backlash
- Dayton one of ten jurisdictions to get $50,000 grant for COVID-19 economic relief
- Greene County Public Library opens with changes
- Storm Team 2 Forecast
- Woman jailed in connection with deadly Dayton shooting