COVID-19 surcharges spark backlash

(NBC News) – The COVID-19 crisis has forced some businesses to charge customers more to cover the extra costs of doing business. 

Some customers say they understand the need for price increases, but not everyone is buying into it.

Hair salons, dental practices and even golf courses are among the businesses tacking on a surcharge to make up for extra costs related to the pandemic. 

Some retail analysts say it could backfire. 

“I think a lot of businesses are going to run into hot water with their customers when they add these surcharges, a lot of times it’s a surprise, it feels like a gotcha,“ says BankRate.com’s Ted Rossman. 

The travel industry, already notorious for surcharges, is expected to join in.  

Many businesses say they have no choice and promise to drop surcharges as soon as they can.

