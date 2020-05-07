COVID-19 creates vaccine shortfall

(NBC News) As parents across the nation postpone pediatrician visits and wellness checkups out of fear of coronavirus, health experts worry the subsequent decline in immunizations may be setting the stage for another public health crisis.

According to the World Health Organization more than 117 million kids globally are at risk for missing measles vaccines due to the surge in COVID-19.

In the United States, health experts are already seeing a sharp decline in vaccination rates.



The American Academy of Pediatrics says that’s across all ages, from infants to adolescents.



While officials understand parents are worried about potential exposure to covronavirus, many of the diseases being vaccinated against carry even greater risk.



“If we have measles, or whopping cough, or God forbid polio that might come back, that could be devastating to our children and our country and we just do not need that right now,” says American Academy of Pediatrics President Dr. Sally Goza.