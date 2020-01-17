Court throws out children’s climate lawsuit

(CNN) – A federal appeals court threw out a lawsuit by a group of children and teens trying to force the federal government to do something about climate change.

The 2-1 ruling says the children must look to the political branches — Congress and the executive branch — for action, rather than the courts.

However, the majority opinion did state, “The plaintiffs have made a compelling case that action is needed.”

The lawsuit began in 2015 during the Obama administration.

The group says their constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property are being violated and that they have a right to a safe atmosphere, and that they are being discriminated against as young people who will bear outsize consequences of the climate emergency.

