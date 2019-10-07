Court is now in session: Barbie debuts judge dolls

(CNN) – All rise! Her Honor Barbie is headed into the courtroom.

Mattel is introducing ‘Judge Barbie,’ complete with a traditional black robe and tiny gavel.

Judge Barbie comes in four different skin tones with four different hairstyles.

She’s also sporting a lacy white collar that looks a lot like the one Supreme County Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg wears.

This ‘Barbie Career of the Year’ doll has a mission to inspire girls. The global head of the ‘Barbie’ brand Lisa McKnight says just 33 percent of sitting U.S. state judges are female.

McKnight hopes the new doll will eventually increase that number and that girls will enjoy playing with the dolls, imagining themselves protecting the rights of others.

