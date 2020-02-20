Live Now
Court affirms alleged Islamic State recruiter’s conviction

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Erick Jamal Hendricks

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court in Ohio has affirmed the convictions of a North Carolina man in a terrorism case.

Defendant Erick Jamal Hendricks was accused of trying to recruit people to conduct terrorist attacks in the name of the Islamic State group. A jury convicted Hendricks in 2018 on charges of conspiracy and attempt to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

Hendricks argued that there was insufficient evidence and that the court abused its discretion by denying him a new trial.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected those arguments in a ruling Wednesday.

