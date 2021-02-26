‘Courage’ the partially paralyzed dog looks for forever home

(WJAR) A very special dog that’s being fostered in Cranston, Rhode Island is looking for a forever home.

A few months ago, Becky Paniccia began fostering a Mississippi Mutt named Courage after she came across a post on Facebook.

“Courage was on a video on Facebook from Mississippi and I saw her and was immediately drawn to her,” said Paniccia. “She was transported here, and we’ve been taking good care of her ever since.”

Courage uses a wheelchair to get around. Her two back legs are permanently paralyzed.

“She has trauma to her spine because a not very nice man kicked her off of a porch, severed her spine and she was taken into rescue after the nephew found her,” said Paniccia. “She can’t use her back legs because of that.”

Despite not being able to walk on all four, the 9-month-old is as active, if not more, than any normal dog.

“She’s been a joy, she’s fun, she’s challenging,” said Paniccia. “She is a normal dog. This disability has not stopped her one bit.”

She was recently gifted a pair of skis that attach to her wheelchair and loves when it snows.

Learn more about adopting Courage here.