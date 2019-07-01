Couple clones beloved pet cat

(WCNC)  A couple in Charlotte, North Carolina has successfully cloned their 19-year-old cat, named Cinnabun, after it recently passed away.

Ashley and Brian Bullerdick found a Texas-based company known for cloning dogs, cats and horses. They bought a kit for $25,000, took a skin and saliva sample… and voilà: Cinnabun II was born.

The couple says the now five-month-old cat behaves and looks just like its predecessor.

As for a possible Cinnabun III, the Bullerdicks say they aren’t counting it out, but hope this kitty lives a long, full life, like the first.

