Country Time Lemonade starts ‘bailout’ sweepstakes for kids lemonade stands

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN) — Country Time Lemonade is offering $100, in the form of a prepaid card, to 1,000 sweepstakes winners to help ‘bailout’ all those failing lemonade stands.

The Country Time Littlest Bailout requires a child 14 years or younger to:

  • Write an essay answering the question “How would your child use their stimulus check to juice the economy”?
  • Make a lemonade stand sign that they were going to use.

Both of these things can be uploaded to www.countrytimebailout.com.

Parents, don’t forget to review the official rules before submitting.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS