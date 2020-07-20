Country Time Lemonade starts ‘bailout’ sweepstakes for kids lemonade stands

(WDTN) — Country Time Lemonade is offering $100, in the form of a prepaid card, to 1,000 sweepstakes winners to help ‘bailout’ all those failing lemonade stands.

The Country Time Littlest Bailout requires a child 14 years or younger to:

Write an essay answering the question “How would your child use their stimulus check to juice the economy”?

Make a lemonade stand sign that they were going to use.

Both of these things can be uploaded to www.countrytimebailout.com.

Parents, don’t forget to review the official rules before submitting.