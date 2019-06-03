U.S. & World

Cougar attacks 4-year-old in Washington state

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 11:05 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:05 AM EDT

(KING/NBC News)  A 4-year-old boy suffered minor injuries when a cougar attacked him in Leavenworth, Washington Saturday evening.

The Washington State Patrol says the attack occurred in the Enchantment Park area around dusk. 

Officials said the cougar came out of the brush near a playground and knocked the young boy over.

The cougar, which was tracked down and euthanized, was a male weighing about 125-pounds and was only 18-20 months old.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


2 News Tornado Recovery Help Center

header image
Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

Disaster Recovery for Dayton Donate Button

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local