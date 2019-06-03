Cougar attacks 4-year-old in Washington state
(KING/NBC News) A 4-year-old boy suffered minor injuries when a cougar attacked him in Leavenworth, Washington Saturday evening.
The Washington State Patrol says the attack occurred in the Enchantment Park area around dusk.
Officials said the cougar came out of the brush near a playground and knocked the young boy over.
The cougar, which was tracked down and euthanized, was a male weighing about 125-pounds and was only 18-20 months old.
