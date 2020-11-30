Costco Cyber Monday: Here are the best deals for 2020

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Costco Wholesale)

(NEXSTAR) – With the turkey eaten and Thanksgiving Zoom calls with relatives done, it’s time for savvy shoppers to get down to business – mining Cyber Monday deals.

While Costco may not scream Black Friday for many people, the beloved wholesaler is breaking out a number of steep discounts for Cyber Monday 2020.

Here are some of the highlights from the Costco’s lineup of eye-catching sales, while supplies last:

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS