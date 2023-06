DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Attention Costco shoppers: You may want to rethink sharing your membership card.

Costco said its membership policy is not changing, but more non-member shoppers are using cards that don’t belong to them.

The increase reportedly began after the chain installed self-checkout lanes in store locations across the U.S.

Now, Costco plans to start asking customers to see their membership cards, along with photo IDs when they are checking out at self-service registers.