Cory Booker drops out of 2020 presidential race

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 28: Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) delivers remarks about Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh during a mark up hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee agreed to an additional week of investigation into accusations of sexual […]

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) announced Monday morning that he is dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

Booker’s campaign announced the decision in a video on his social media pages.

Sen. Booker failed to meet the polling threshold to be included in the upcoming debate of Democratic presidential candidates. Only six candidates qualified for the debate: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and billionaire Tom Steyer.

