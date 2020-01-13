Cory Booker drops out of 2020 presidential race

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) announced Monday morning that he is dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.
Booker’s campaign announced the decision in a video on his social media pages.
Sen. Booker failed to meet the polling threshold to be included in the upcoming debate of Democratic presidential candidates. Only six candidates qualified for the debate: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and billionaire Tom Steyer.
