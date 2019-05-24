Coroners issue warnings after spikes in drug overdose deaths
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio coroners have issued new warnings after recent spikes in drug overdose deaths around the state.
Some urge people with family or friends who might be at risk to have the overdose-reversal drug naloxone available.
Cuyahoga County's medical examiner in Cleveland said Thursday the northeast Ohio county had seven overdose deaths in just over a 48-hour span. Officials hadn't determined the specific drugs, but suspected fentanyl was involved.
In southwestern Ohio, Hamilton County's coroner said seven people died from suspected overdoses last weekend while Butler County's coroner reported four dead last weekend from suspected overdoses.
Franklin County's coroner in Columbus reported nine apparent overdose deaths in roughly 36 hours from May 14 to May 16.
Ohio has been one of the hardest-hit states for overdose deaths in recent years.
Thursday, the Montgomery County Coroner warned overdose deaths in Montgomery County in 2019 are outpacing those of 2018.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remembering Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn
The Lee County Coroner has confirmed that Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn, and his wife Paula both died in a traffic accident.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Another round of severe weather on Sunday
Portions of the Miami Valley are under a slight risk for severe weather on Sunday. The first round of storms is moving in early this morning.Read More »
-
Dayton community celebrates 'An Afternoon of Love, Unity, Peace & Diversity'
The NAACP President Derrick Foward tells 2 NEWS the location of the celebration is significant, as the park is named after Dayton civil rights activist W.S. McIntosh.Read More »
-
Hundreds rally against KKK-affiliated group at Courthouse Square
Demonstrations remained peaceful on Main Street. A small handful of people were seen carrying rifles, but the crowds did not become violent.Read More »