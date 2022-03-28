FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a 50-car-pile-up that occurred Monday morning in Schuylkill County.







The crash happened sometime before 11:00 Monday morning near mile marker 116. 511PA.com reports that all lanes are closed on I-81 between Exits 112 (Hegins) and 119 (Highridge Park Road).

The Schuylkill County Coroner is at the scene of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police have told Eyewitness News that at least 50 cars are involved in the crash. They also say that there have been numerous injuries, but are not confirming any fatalities at this time.

Police are saying that a snow squall that occurred around 10:30 a.m. is the cause of the crash.

Crash victims are being taken to the Wegman’s Distribution Center in the Highridge Business Park.









The number of cars involved has not been disclosed. This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will continue to update you as information as it becomes available.