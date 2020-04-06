Live Now
Coronavirus triggers home farming boom

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WBAL)  While the coronavirus pandemic has made things difficult on farmers around the country, it has also caused a new boom of urban and small farmers who are looking for different ways to put food on the table.

According to feed stores, an increasing number of people are buying seed for their gardens to plant vegetables and they’re looking to raise chickens.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

“This is the time to be planting potatoes, so we’ve had a lot of people that expressed an interest in that and haven’t done that in the past, as well as vegetable seed,” says Mickey Day, general manager of Farm and Home Service in Sykesville, Maryland.

Day said he has seen all kinds of new faces lately, people who are looking for everything from vegetable seed to chickens to lay eggs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

