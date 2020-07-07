Coronavirus survivor celebrates 100th birthday

Breaking News
(WNDU) Beating pneumonia and COVID-19, Margaret Rohl defied all the odds and was able to celebrate her 100th birthday Monday.

“It’s been hard not being able to be with her and hug her and touch her. So, I wanted her birthday to be special,” Rohl’s granddaughter Peggy Hopper said outside of her Niles, Michigan nursing home.

This was a day that Hopper wasn’t sure her grandmother would make it to.

“The doctor, oh probably a month ago, called me and said ‘Your grandma is going to make it through the virus, but I’m afraid she’s going to die of a broken heart,‘” Hopper said.

Thankfully, Hopper was able to keep her grandmother motivated through regular video calls and window visits.

