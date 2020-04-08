TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Watchdog groups are warning of a surging number of scams that target people who fear COVID-19 or need money due to lost income.
FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE
Many charge people in advance for fake treatments or home test kits, protective gear the sellers don’t have and even overpriced toilet paper that never arrives. Other fraudsters offer “help” finding a new job or quickly getting federal stimulus payments if people provide bank account and Social Security numbers or pay upfront fees.
To avoid being duped, investigate or seek advice before responding to offers that look too good to be true.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Coronavirus Scams: Guard against fraud cures and other cons
- Feds seize 100 unauthorized COVID-19 test kits shipped to Portland man
- Coronavirus in Ohio: Where you can get help
- Economists fear national housing crisis
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 5,148 cases, 193 deaths reported