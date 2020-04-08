Coronavirus Scams: Guard against fraud cures and other cons

FILE – This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office shows a phony coronavirus cure that a British man tried to smuggle into the United States. Con artists are finding lots of marks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Watchdog groups and authorities report a surge of complaints about scams targeting people who fear catching the virus or need money due to lost income. (U.S. Attorney’s Office via AP)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Watchdog groups are warning of a surging number of scams that target people who fear COVID-19 or need money due to lost income.

Many charge people in advance for fake treatments or home test kits, protective gear the sellers don’t have and even overpriced toilet paper that never arrives. Other fraudsters offer “help” finding a new job or quickly getting federal stimulus payments if people provide bank account and Social Security numbers or pay upfront fees.

To avoid being duped, investigate or seek advice before responding to offers that look too good to be true.