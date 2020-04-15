‘Coronavirus Hotel’ plan draws fire

(WNDU/NBC News) The city of South Bend, Indiana’s new plan to use a Motel 6 as a coronavirus isolation center is drawing fire.

The isolation center will house the homeless population and those who have no other place to go if they need to be quarantine.

It’s also located in nearby Roseland, not South Bend.

The city, along with the county health department, looked at a number of sites and the owner of Motel 6 in Roseland, was willing to help.

“So being able to separate those who are sick from those who are not, will protect individuals at shelters, but also help our healthcare facilities not be overwhelmed with the number of cases from the shelters,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

Individuals who are showing COVID-19 symptoms; waiting for test results; or who have tested positive for the virus, will work with health officials for placement.

The plan triggered immediate criticism from Roseland leaders, who say they weren’t consulted.

“We cannot take on your homeless. We’re very small… For you to implement this on an incorporated town, which you do not rule over…There are going to be concessions,” said Roseland Town Council President Elizabeth McCombs.