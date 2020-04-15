Closings
There are currently 92 active closings. Click for more details.

‘Coronavirus Hotel’ plan draws fire

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WNDU/NBC News)  The city of South Bend, Indiana’s new plan to use a Motel 6 as a coronavirus isolation center is drawing fire.

The isolation center will house the homeless population and those who have no other place to go if they need to be quarantine.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

It’s also located in nearby Roseland, not South Bend.

The city, along with the county health department, looked at a number of sites and the owner of Motel 6 in Roseland, was willing to help.

“So being able to separate those who are sick from those who are not, will protect individuals at shelters, but also help our healthcare facilities not be overwhelmed with the number of cases from the shelters,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

Individuals who are showing COVID-19 symptoms; waiting for test results; or who have tested positive for the virus, will work with health officials for placement.

The plan triggered immediate criticism from Roseland leaders, who say they weren’t consulted.

“We cannot take on your homeless. We’re very small… For you to implement this on an incorporated town, which you do not rule over…There are going to be concessions,” said Roseland Town Council President Elizabeth McCombs.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS