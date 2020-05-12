Closings
Coronavirus: Disney World opens bookings for July

(CNN) – If you want to experience the magic of the Magic Kingdom, mark your calendar for July. Disney World won’t start taking reservations until then.

Previously, you could book for the month of June.

Disney World has been closed since mid-March and there’s been no news on when it’ll be back up and running, but the company says it’s planned phased reopenings for all its locations which will include everything from limiting the number of visitors and requiring masks to checking temperatures at the gate.

Disney World and Disneyland may also end up using the Disney app to line people up in virtual queues.

Shanghai Disneyland reopened Monday and Disney Springs is set to reopen on the 20th.

