Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss state’s COVID-19 response at 2pm
Coronavirus: Delta donates 200k pounds of food

U.S. & World

by: CNN

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines has donated two hundred thousand pounds of food as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

According to its website, it changed its service offerings on flights to cut down on touch points between passengers and employees.

As a result, the company ended up with a lot of food they couldn’t use.

The need for food at hospitals, community food banks and other places is as high as ever — even higher in some cases.

So, Delta worked to distribute their extra food to the places where it is needed most.

Helping expedite Delta’s efforts in this area are groups the airline has long term relationships with like the non-profit ‘Feeding America.’

